Myanmar beauticians held for working illegally on Samui

A police officer on Koh Samui questions two Myanmar migrants caught working as beauticians, an occupation reserved for Thai nationals. (Screenshot)

Five Myanmar nationals were arrested on Koh Samui in Surat Thani province on Friday for working illegally as beauticians.

Tourist police apprehended the workers — three women and two men — providing beauty and nail services to customers at a salon on the tourist island, infringing on laws that reserve certain occupations for Thai nationals.

The arrests were part of the Royal Thai Police policy to crack down on migrants working illegally in the country.

Authorities also found that the group had crossed the border into the kingdom illegally. They were being processed in accordance with Thai law, police said.

From June 5 to Oct 2, more than 2,000 foreign nationals were arrested for illegal work in Thailand, according to the Ministry of Labour.