Airport on alert for Loy Krathong risk

Festival celebrants told not to fly lanterns or balloons or set off fireworks near Suvarnabhumi

People in San Sai district of Chiang Mai release hundreds of lanterns into the sky during the Loy Krathong festival. Flight cancellations to and from Chiang Mai sometimes occur during the festival because of the risk to aviation. (File photo)

The public has been urged to refrain from flying lanterns or balloons, setting off fireworks or using lasers near and around Suvarnabhumi Airport during the Loy Krathong festival this coming Friday.

Such activities could not only disrupt flight operations but also pose serious threats to aviation safety, potentially leading to accidents, airport management said in a statement on Saturday.

Communities surrounding the airport are advised to seek permission from their district office if they plan to organise any of the above-mentioned activities during the festival, it added.

Permission requests should be submitted at least a week in advance to allow local authorities to process them and inform the airport of the exact timing and date of such activities.

The airport has already started sending out teams to communicate with nearby communities about the risks certain activities pose to aircraft operations, particularly during take-off and landing.

Security patrols will also be increased on the day and night of the festival along runways and surrounding areas, the airport said.