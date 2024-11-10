Thai govt officials to drive Formula 1 race talks forward

Listen to this article

Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 3, 2024 Mercedes' George Russell leads at the start of the race. (Reuters photo)

The government has vowed to bring a Formula 1 (F1) racing event to Thailand to stimulate economic growth.

In a post on X on Saturday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the government is moving forward in its discussions to bring an F1 racing event to Thailand as part of a megaproject to boost tourism.

The government will do its best to secure an event, she said, noting this megaproject will attract tourists, bring excitement and pave the way for city expansion and urban improvement.

"It will bring new income, stimulate the economy and promote Thailand as a world-class destination," she wrote.

The government is also planning to launch various tourism promotion campaigns in the year-end season, aiming for revenue growth of 7.5%.

Karom Phonphonklang, deputy government spokesman, said Saturday the Ministry of Tourism and Sports was planning to boost the country's tourism through the "72 Styles of Happiness to Experience" campaign, which includes an e-book featuring must-do activities at various destinations along Thailand's 72 highlighted routes.

The list of activities offers a fresh perspective on Thailand with each route providing a checklist of "Five Must-Do" activities, namely local dishes to taste, adventurous activities to try, unique items to buy, scenic views to look for and local lifestyles to experience, he said.

Five influencers will also create travel vlogs showcasing their travel experiences on different routes to spark year-end tourism interest and sustain the momentum into next year, he said.

At the same time, the Tourism Authority of Thailand is highlighting "Thai charm" and must-visit cities in the country to encourage travel across all five regions in Thailand, he said.

The move aims to boost year-round travel frequency and visitors' spending in various provinces while maintaining sustainable tourism, Mr Karom said.