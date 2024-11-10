Star baby hippo Moo Deng gets Thai COP29 spot

Moo Deng the Thai baby pygmy hippo

Thailand is launching a Thailand Pavilion to showcase the country’s initiatives and discussions on climate change, with souvenirs and activities inspired by Moo Deng the baby pygmy hippo set to feature at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Azerbaijan.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on said on Sunday that his ministry will participate in the upcoming session of the international climate summit under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) scheduled to be held from Nov 9 to 22 in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

He said the event would allow Thailand to collaboratively solve climate change problems with other countries and work toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.

According to him, the ministry has worked with public and private partners to set up the Thailand Pavilion to showcase Thailand’s climate change initiatives.

The pavilion will highlight four key areas: climate policy, climate technology, climate action, and climate finance, as well as a technology and innovation zone to present efforts in greenhouse gas reduction and carbon capture.

Mr Chalermchai said a range of side events was also planned, including discussions and forums to exchange opinions, information, knowledge and experiences on over 30 topics

In addition, the Thailand Pavilion will feature activities, including a photo booth and souvenirs featuring Moo Deng, the globally famous baby pygmy hippo from Thailand Khao Kheow Open Zoo.

The public can follow updates and daily events of the Thailand Pavilion and COP29 side events live on the Department of Climate Change and Environment’s Facebook page from Nov 11 to 22, Mr Chalermchai said.

Meanwhile, the People’s Party (PP) said Thailand should use COP29 to emphasise its commitment to achieving net zero emission goals.

Its list-MP Saniwan Buaban suggested guidelines for the government to discuss at the summit on Sunday.

She said the government should express its commitment to boosting climate adaptation capacity, strengthening resilience and reducing climate-related risks for Thai people.

She also urged the government to emphasise the need for knowledge, technology, innovation, expertise, various funding sources, and its intention to access global funds.