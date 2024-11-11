Fengshui master arrested for alleged B100m fraud

Police arrest fengshui master Thanawan Jiracharoenwes in Pathum Thani on Monday morning. (Police photo)

Police arrested a popular fengshui master near Bangkok on Monday morning for alleged public fraud after complaints he had failed to deliver promised "auspicious objects" that cost followers about 100 million baht in total.

One woman complained she had lost 60 million baht.

Thanawan Jiracharoenwes, 43, was arrested near his house in Pathum Thani province, just north of Bangkok, early on Monday.

Mr Thanawan, who has several hundred thousand followers on social media, was detained under an arrest warrant approved by the Criminal Court on a charge of public fraud and taken to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) headquarters in Bangkok for questioning.

About 50 people have filed complaints with the CSD, alleging they lost about 100 million baht in total they paid to the fengshui consultant, who advised them to end their bad luck by holding ceremonies and buying “auspicious objects" quoted at seven-digit prices.

They said they did not receive many of the objects they ordered from Mr Thanawan.

The complainants included a 77-year-old woman who told police she alone lost about 60 million baht to the suspect.