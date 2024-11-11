Thai police seize B70m worth of assets from celebrity lawyer

Listen to this article

Lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd is in police custody in Bangkok on Nov 8. (Photo: Pattarapong Chapattarasill)

Police have seized assets totalling over 70 million baht from celebrity lawyer Sittra "Tam" Biabungkerd, 44, who is facing charges of fraud and money laundering.

Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej on Monday released a statement about the seizure of 28 million baht in cash, a luxury home worth 43 million baht and several high-end vehicles, all belonging to Mr Sittra.

However, police were still unable to locate several items of interest, including luxury watches and items from a large safe that was found empty.

The CIB continues its probe into four distinct cases involving the high-profile lawyer, including allegations linked to a 71-million-baht fraud, cryptocurrency investments and his Mercedes-Benz cars.

According to Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop, the investigation is ongoing, and further developments may arise. He added that additional arrest warrants could be issued if new evidence emerges.

Mr Sittra and his wife, Pathitta Biabungkerd, were arrested after a woman filed a complaint accusing him of defrauding her of 71 million baht through a fake online lottery scheme.

It was reported that Mr Sittra’s adjustment to life in custody has been relatively calm, though officials note some stress.

Mr Sittra is currently in quarantine at the Bangkok Remand Prison, as part of standard Covid-19 protocols, while his wife is being held at the Central Women Correctional Institution.

Meanwhile, the Department of Corrections assured that strict surveillance measures are in place, particularly in light of rumours suggesting that Mr Sittra may have influenced others within the prison system as he is a lawyer.

Authorities are also working with the Anti-Money Laundering Office to trace the movement of illicit funds and confiscate any further assets tied to the alleged criminal activities.