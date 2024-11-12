Walk-cycle lanes to reduce congestion

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Thailand Walking and Cycling Institute Foundation (TWCIF) plan to develop a walking and cycling lane in four traffic-crowded areas of the capital, with a feasibility study wrapping up next month.

TWCIF's board member Silpa Wairatpanij said the project aims to serve as a 2024-2032 master plan for Bangkok to be a comprehensive and sustainable pedestrian and bicycle city with connections to public transportation.

The project is a collaboration between the foundation and the BMA's Traffic and Transportation Department. It focuses on finding more suitable and practical routes and better solutions for walking and cycling commuters than previous studies.

Mr Silpa told the Bangkok Post that the project was set to pilot in four traffic congestion areas: Lat Phrao 71, Phrom Phong, Sam Yot, and Tha Phra. All are linked to the city's electric rail transportation systems.

Mr Silpa said that the walk-bike lanes in the Lat Phrao 71 area will be launched on four roads: Lat Phrao, Sangkhom Songkhroh, Nak Niwat, and Chok Chai 4, because they are connected to the MRT Yellow Line.

The Phrom Phong area on Sukhumvit Road was selected because it's a well-mixed residential and commercial zone where the MRT and BTS electric rail systems and the Saen Saep Canal express boats conveniently link the area to other business districts in the city, such as Siam, Silom, and Rama IX.

He said the walk-bike lanes in the Sam Yot area have been earmarked within a 2km radius of the Sam Yot MRT station. They will link the local communities to the Blue Line stations, including Sanam Chai, Wat Mangkorn and Hua Lamphong stations, as well as Chao Phraya Piers and Saen Saep Piers.

For the Tha Phra area, located on the Thonbui side of the city, Mr Silpa said the special lanes would help enhance the connection between 68 local communities and their access to MRT and train stations, including Bang Phai, Wong Wian Yai, Itsaraphap and Talat Phlu stations.

He said these piloted lanes are expected to adopt a universal design with shade, green spaces, and proper lighting. He said the special lanes are designed to be safe and convenient spaces for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Mr Silpa said past walking and cycling paths were not as successful as they should have been because they focused on leisure cyclists and cycling athletes rather than commuters.

Sakunrat Thongtongkum, a Silom area office worker, said it was too hot to walk in Thailand, and cycling meant risking being hit by a car. She suggested the authorities first focus on improving the city's public transportation system, which is inconvenient due to a lack of connections between them. She also urged the government to help commuters by lowering transport fares and enhancing road safety.