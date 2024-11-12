Forestry employee arrested for rosewood theft

Police arrest Sgt Theptawan Suriyamart, 35, a forestry employee, in Udon Thani on Tuesday after intruders attacked staff and stole 19 phayung logs and two guns from a forest conservation unit in Sakon Nakhon province on Saturday. (Photo: FM91 Traffipro)

A forestry employee has been arrested in Udon Thani after intruders attacked staff and stole 19 phayung logs and two guns from a forest conservation unit in Sakon Nakhon province on Saturday.

Surachai Achalaboon, director-general of the Royal Forestry Department (RFD), said on Tuesday that Sgt Theptawan Suriyamart of the Srithat forest unit in Udon Thani was arrested on a warrant issued by the Sakon Nakhon Criminal Court.

The 6th forestry management office in Udon Thani had since dismissed Sgt Theptawan from the service, Mr Surachai said.

He faces charges of colluding in theft, armed intrusion, physical assault or using violence or threatening to use violence, causing property damage, illegal detention and carrying firearms illegally in public, the RFD chief said.

At least five men were involved in the robbery at Warit-Panna forest protection unit in tambon Kud Takab in Waritchaphum district on the night of Nov 9.

Three forestry officials were assaulted and tied up. The thieves left with 19 phayung (Siamese rosewood) logs worth about 800,000 baht. They also stole two guns.

Police stopped a pickup truck on road 227 to Waritchaphum in Wang Sam Mo district of Udon Thani about 9.15am on Tuesday and took Sgt Theptawan into custody, about 47 kilometres from the crime scene. They impounded the pickup truck and his mobile phone.

Sgt Theptawan was later handed over to investigators at Waritchaphum police station for legal action.

Wood from protected trees seized from illegal loggers and stored at Warich-Panna forest protection unit in Sakon Nakhon, where intruders stole 19 phayung (Siamese rosewood) logs and two guns and assaulted three officials on the night of Nov 9. (Photo: Sakon Nakhon public relations office)