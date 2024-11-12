Chinese illegals busted near Myanmar border

Police pose with 20 foreign nationals — 18 Chinese men and two Lao women — who were arrested in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi for illegal entry. (Photo: Sangkhla Buri police)

KANCHANABURI - Twenty foreigners — 18 Chinese men and two Lao women — have been arrested in Sangkhla Buri district for staying illegally in the country, police said on Tuesday.

Police found that a Chinese gang was crossing in and out of Myanmar illegally through a natural channel in the area, said Pol Col Paitoon Sriwilai, a superintendent at the Sangkhla Buri police station.

When police teamed up with patrol soldiers to survey the border area on Monday, they observed a group of suspects acting suspiciously. The group consisted of 18 Chinese men and two Lao women without passports or other ID documents.

Police charged them with illegal entry before taking them to the Sangkhla Buri police station for legal proceedings.