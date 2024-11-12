Israelis in Thailand urged to be vigilant

Security officials respond to reports of possible threat at next Full Moon Party

The monthly Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani is very popular with Israeli tourists. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

Israeli authorities have advised their nationals in Thailand to remain vigilant following reports that they might be targeted during the Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan this coming Friday, the Times of Israel reports.

The Mossad and the National Security Council issued the caution following a report that Thai police had warned in internal documents of fears of a plot to carry out a terror attack against Israelis in the country.

Specifically, the alert was said to focus on the famous monthly Full Moon Party, according to Ynet, the online outlet of the Hebrew-language newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Koh Phangan, and its parties, are very popular with young Israelis.

According to Ynet, Thai police have been carrying out intensive operations in recent days over the alerts, which are based on concrete information.

In response to the report, the Mossad and National Security Council said: “Over recent months, Israeli security services in cooperation with Thai security have acted to thwart several incidents” in the country.

“Since Oct 7 and the war [in Gaza], Iran and its proxies have intensified their efforts to harm Israeli and Jewish targets around the world.”

The National Security Council said it had not changed its threat level in Thailand, the Times of Israel reported.

However, it called on Israelis to remain alert; avoid outwardly displaying Israeli or Jewish identity; avoid large-scale events known to be associated with Israelis; avoid publishing their travel plans in advance on social media; and contact local security regarding any suspicions of hostile action targeting Israelis or Jews.