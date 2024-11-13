Unsafe smog covers Greater Bangkok

Thick smog over Bangkok on Wednesday morning.

Unsafe levels of fine dust blanketed most parts of Greater Bangkok on Wednesday morning, trapped by stagnant air, and expected to continue until Nov 20.

The Pollution Control Department reported at 8am that the levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter (PM2.5) exceeded its safe level in most parts of Greater Bangkok. The safe threshold is set at 35 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over 24 hours.

The highest level of PM2.5 was 65.2µg/m3 on Phitsanulok Road in Pathumwan district of Bangkok.

In the capital, safe levels were reported only in Chatuchak, a part of Pathumwan (Lumpini Park), Phaya Thai, Prawet, Ratchathewi and Yannawa districts.

Nearby Bangkok, safe levels were in Muang district of Nonthaburi and Bang Sao Thong and Phra Pradaeng districts of Samut Prakan.

Elsewhere, unsafe levels were detected in parts of Ang Thong, Chachoengsao, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nan, Saraburi and Sing Buri provinces.

The Meteorological Department said that fine dust was accumulating because of stagnant air and it was not expected to improve before Nov 20.