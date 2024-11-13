Illegally kept deer found at accused fengshui master’s house

CIB officers view the unregistered barking deer in its enclosure at fengshui master Thanawan Jiracharoenwes' house in tambon Pa Phai of San Sai district, Chiang Mai. (Police photo)

CHIANG MAI - Police found an unregistered barking deer, a protected species, at the house of the fengshui consultant arrested for allegedly defrauding people of over 100 million baht.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said police searched Thanawan Jiracharoenwes's home in tambon Pa Phai of San Sai district and found an adult male barking deer in a fenced enclosure there.

There were no symbols or documents indicating he had permission to keep the animal from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Unauthorised possession violated the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act, the CIB chief said.

Housekeeper Sanan Banjong, 83, said there had been more animals but they had been moved out after complaints from neighbours.

Mr Thanawan, 43, who has several hundred thousand followers on social media, was arrested at his house in Pathum Thani province on Monday for alleged public fraud.

About 70 people have complained they lost about 108 million baht in total after the fengshui master convinced them to buy "auspicious objects" from him. The ordered stuff was not delivered.

The sign shows the name of the fengshui master and the house address.