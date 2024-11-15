Terminal named one of world's best

Listen to this article

A sweeping view of the interior of Suvarnabhumi Airport's Midfield Satellite Terminal 1 (SAT-1). (Photo: Airports of Thailand)

Suvarnabhumi Airport's Midfield Satellite Terminal 1 (SAT-1) has been named one of the World's Most Beautiful Airports for 2024 by Prix Versailles, said Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

Six airport projects were recognised for their aesthetic qualities and impact on the travel experience of users in five countries by Prix Versailles -- a series of architectural competitions that have been announced by Unesco each year since 2015.

The other five are Zayed International Airport Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Felipe Ángeles International Airport Zumpango, Mexico; Terminal 2 Changi of Changi Airport, Singapore; Logan International Airport Terminal, and Kansas City International Airport, both in the United States.

The Prix Versailles awards showcase the finest contemporary projects worldwide in the categories of airports, campuses, passenger stations, sports venues, museums, emporiums, hotels, and restaurants.

According to the award's website, the official list is in line with the principles of intelligent sustainability, taking the projects' ecological, social, and cultural impacts into consideration.

The six airports will be competing for three 2024 World Titles -- Prix Versailles, Interior and Exterior. The winners will be announced at the Unesco headquarters on Dec 2, according to Mr Suriya.

Opened in September last year, the SAT-1 terminal occupies a total indoor usable area of 251,400 square metres and an apron area of more than 260,000 square metres.

It is four stories high with two underground floors. The terminal will lift the airport's passenger-handling capacity to 60 million per year, up from 45 million.

Airports of Thailand (AoT) incorporated Thai architecture into the terminal's interior design. It is decorated with paintings that reflect the traditional arts of the four regions of the country.

The interior is recognisable by the installation of large statues of elephants and mythical Himaphan animals, including Kinnaree, Hemaraj, and Hongsa, at the departure terminal on the third floor and the traditional arts displayed at the immigration terminal on the second floor.

There are also two Buddha statues placed on budsaboks, or raised platforms, at both ends of the terminal.

It also boasts full functionality and efficiency of airport services with the promotion of environmental sustainability.

The terminal contains contact gates linked to 28 aircraft parking bays, allowing greater convenience for passengers, as well as an automatic toilet system that saves on water usage.

Mr Suriya said the terminal's architecture exudes a fine mixture of functional designs, Thailand's cultural identity, and creations showing passengers' experiences.