Thunderstorms to blanket Greater Bangkok as rain refuses to let up

Rain blanketed Bangkok on Oct 22, 2024. It is predicted in the capital and its vicinity until Monday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarsill)

Rain is predicted in Bangkok and its vicinity until Monday, according to the Meteorological Department.

The agency on Friday issued a 10-day weather forecast, highlighting varying conditions nationwide.

A weak cold air mass will cover upper Thailand through Saturday, bringing morning fog and cooler weather to the upper parts of the northern and northeastern regions, while easterly and southeasterly winds are expected to bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the lower Northeast, the East, the lower Central Region and the upper South, resulting in thunderstorms in these regions, it said.

Bangkok will see scattered thunderstorms till Monday, with temperatures ranging from 25 to 36C. Cooler weather and stronger winds are expected from Tuesday to Thursday.

From Saturday till Thursday, a moderate cold air mass from China will affect upper Thailand. Initial rain will give way to cooler temperatures, dropping by 2-4C in the Northeast and 1-3C in the northern, central and eastern regions, the agency said.

Southern Thailand will see increased rainfall and isolated heavy rain. Residents in coastal areas should brace for stronger winds, with waves expected to reach up to 2 metres.

People in that region are advised to remain cautious, particularly in areas with heavy rain prone to flash floods, while sailors should avoid navigating during storms.