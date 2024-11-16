Parliament complex almost done

The new parliament will be fully operational next month with more than 1,000 security cameras in place to ensure tight security, according to House Speaker Wan Muhammad Noor Matha.

He said the new complex was handed over to the secretariat of the House of Representatives in July.

But several meeting rooms remain unused due to shortages of tables, desks, office equipment, and sound systems, he said, adding that he instructed officials to fix this problem using the budget from the current fiscal year.

Mr Wan said he wants to ensure the parliament complex can be fully operational before the new session begins on Dec 12.

"We are inspecting areas in parliament so we can make optimal use of them. We want to make sure the new complex is worthy of its status as a national institution," he said.

Mr Wan said the security control system is linked to, and can be monitored via, the House Speaker's mobile phone around the clock.

More than 1,000 security cameras have been installed covering all meeting rooms of the House committees, he said.

The new parliament, also known as the Sappaya-Sapasathan, serves as the meeting place of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

It sits on a 424,000-square-metre area on Kiakkai Road along the Chao Phraya River in Dusit district. It can accommodate more than 5,000 people and also has museums, a convention centre, seminar rooms and a banquet hall. It cost 22 billion baht.

Mr Wan said that the Regional Conference for Parliaments of the Asia-Pacific Region on Global Health Security will be held in Bangkok on Dec 2-3, and will be supported by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the World Health Organisation.