Man admits killing, eating dog

A man in Chiang Rai was arrested for animal cruelty after killing a dog he recently adopted for its meat.

Police Colonel Kiattisak Jitprasarn, chief of Mae Chan Police Station in Chiang Rai, detained the man, identified as Ah Seh, 31, for questioning following complaints from a dog owner and the Watchdog Thailand Foundation.

The complainants said that Mr Ah Seh had recently adopted a dog from its original owner and failed to provide an update on its wellbeing.

Their attempts to reclaim the dog were unsuccessful, as the suspect said the dog had been given to others.

They suspected the dog was killed, citing information from the local community that the man had a habit of eating dog meat.

Mr Ah Seh was detained at his house.

He claimed that the dog was aggressive and that there were children at his home. Concerned for the children's safety, he said he decided to kill the dog to prevent potential harm.

Mr Ah Seh said he was shocked by the public reaction and apologised for his actions, saying he did not think his action was illegal or a significant issue.

He said that he had done the same thing, adopting a dog through a Facebook page a couple of times before, including one from an owner in Phayao province. He said he adopted and killed three dogs and ate them, believing it was within his rights as the new owner.

Pol Col Kiattisak said police will now forward the case to the Kwaeng Court on a charge of animal cruelty, which carries a penalty of up to 40,000 baht, up to two years in prison or both.