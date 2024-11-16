Phumtham urges DTI to spearhead defence industry

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai yesterday urged the Defence Technology Institute (DTI) to link up with the armed forces and the private sector in developing the country's defence industry, which he said would enhance security and economic growth.

Speaking during a visit to the DTI, Mr Phumtham said the institute plays a key role in advancing the country's defence industry. The visit reflected its importance in contributing to national defence capabilities.

He expressed confidence in the DTI's potential to drive the country's defence industry forward.

"Following the briefing, I am confident that the DTI has the potential to advance defence technology and the industry and to meet the needs of the military and security agencies," he said.

Mr Phumtham was welcomed by Gen Porpon Maneerin, chairman of the DTI, and Gen Charati Ounsamphan, the DTI director, who briefed him on the DTI's missions, capabilities and work in progress.

As a key public organisation under the Defence Ministry, the DTI will also support the Defence Ministry's goal of advancing defence technology which aims to reduce dependence and spending on imports, he said.

The defence minister also praised DTI researchers for their work, saying it provides the foundation for more defence technology and hardware.

Mr Phumtham urged the DTI to set clear objectives and directions in its work to make sure that it can be put to good use and meet the needs of the armed forces as well as meet international standards.

He noted that if the DTI's work and what it produces achieves this, it could be exported to other countries, enhancing the industry's competitiveness.

The minister said he is considering hosting a seminar for the armed forces to prioritise key issues and enhance the skills and expertise of Thai defence researchers to address emerging threats.

He reviewed the DTI's public safety project and visited the DTI-UTC -- the first training centre for unmanned aerial vehicles certified by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.