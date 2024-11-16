One killed in shuttle bus plunge

An electric shuttle bus is seen among trees after plunging down a steep slope near Wat Phra Tha Pek in Phana Nikhom district of Sakon Nakhon on Friday afternoon, killing one person and injuring 25 others. (Photo:FM91 Trafficpro)

SAKON NAKHON - One person died and 25 others were injured after an electric shuttle bus lost control and plunged down a steep slope near Wat Phra Tha Pek in Phana Nikhom district.

The accident occurred at about 3pm on Friday when the shuttle bus was taking passengers down a 3km road along a hill.

Upon reaching a steep curve, the bus swerved to avoid oncoming cars before losing control, according to an injured passenger who was sitting at the back.

The bus struck a rock on its way down, destroying one side of the vehicle. The impact sent the bus tumbling another 20 metres before it stopped.

A 16-year-old girl who had come with her relatives to make merit at the temple died at the scene. Other passengers, including the elderly, were taken to hospital.

Police arrested the driver for questioning and are considering legal action.