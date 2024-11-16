Boys ‘lured to perform in obscene videos’

Police say seven suspects in Yasothon sold clips to members of private online groups

Police question one of the seven suspects arrested in Yasothon for allegedly luring boys into filming obscene videos and selling the content to a private online group. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

YASOTHON - Seven transgender women have been arrested for allegedly luring boys into filming obscene videos and selling the content to a private group.

Police raided eight locations in the northeastern province after receiving a tip-off about the gang’s activities, said Pol Col Sarawut Chantawong, director of the 3rd Region of the Anti-Human Trafficking Division.

An investigation found the group lured boys at concerts in the area before taking them to commit indecent acts and secretly recording videos to post for sale in their private groups on social media, he said.

Investigators also found some clips that showed the victims being gang-raped, said Pol Col Sarawut.

Police arrested the seven suspects and seized eight mobile phones used to distribute the videos, he said.

All of suspects initially confessed. They were charged with conspiring to traffic in people by creating and distributing obscene media featuring minors.