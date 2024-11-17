HM King, Queen to visit China

Listen to this article

Building on ties: Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting on the sidelines of the 31st Apec Economic Leaders' Meeting on Nov 15 in Lima, Peru. (Photo: Government House)

Their Majesties the King and Queen will visit China at the invitation of the Chinese government next year when the two countries will mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, says Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

She made the remarks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 31st Apec Economic Leaders' Meeting and related meetings in Lima, Peru, on Saturday, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said.

"Their Majesties the King and Queen have accepted an invitation from the Chinese government to pay an official visit to China in late 2025. The visit will be a historic event in Thai-China relations," the prime minister said as reported by the state-run broadcaster MCOT Plc.

Ms Paetongtarn added the government also hopes the Chinese president and his wife will visit Thailand next year to mark the anniversary. "We hope we will have a chance to welcome the Chinese president and his wife. Next year will be the golden year marking the friendship between Thailand and China," she said.

Ms Paetongtarn also affirmed Thailand's readiness to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries as well as multilateral ties within the Apec framework, Mr Jirayu said, adding the prime minister expressed support for China to host the next Apec summit in 2026.

The prime minister also praised China's development such as its push for an innovation-led economic growth. She said Thailand is ready to learn from China's lessons in tackling poverty it had experienced in the past as well as its measures to deal with natural disasters, modern technologies in aerospace, electric vehicles and clean energy, the spokesman said.

During the meeting with Ms Paetongtarn, Mr Xi extended his best wishes to Their Majesties the King and Queen, and hailed the long-lasting relations between Thailand and China, Mr Jirayu said. "China and Thailand have enjoyed special relations. We have collaborated closely at every level for a long time," Mr Xi was quoted by Mr Jirayu as saying.

"On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Chinese-Thai diplomatic relations, I believe our relations will deepen even further for the next 50 years.

"China and Thailand have expanded economic and trade cooperation as well as in other several areas such as culture, education, aerospace, innovation, and digital technology. We believe this cooperation will bring progress and prosperity to the two countries and the region," Mr Xi was quoted as saying.

Mr Xi expressed support for Thailand's bid to join the Brics international organisation which comprises nine member countries, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Mr Jirayu said.

Mr Xi also vouched for Thailand hosting meetings within the framework of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue and the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation, Mr Jirayu added. Mr Xi also said China is ready to import more agricultural produce from Thailand as well as expand its investment and cooperation in education, boost social ties, as well as work with Thailand to tackle online scams and transnational crime.

Meanwhile, Ms Paetongtarn on Saturday also attended the Apec Business Advisory Council (Abac) Dialogue with Apec Economic Leaders meeting, during which she voiced support for digital transformation to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to improve day-to-day operations and profitability.

The prime minister later attended the Apec CEO Summit 2024, held under the theme of "Ageing, Pandemics and the Path to Innovation".

In her speech, Ms Paetongtarn shared her policy vision on health issues and ageing society management, which are pivotal for economic growth of the Asia Pacific. She also hailed Thailand's universal health coverage programme and the use of digital technology to improve health services, including telemedicine.

She also reaffirmed Thailand's readiness to become a regional and global medical hub through partnership with the private sector to promote Thailand's care and wellness economy.