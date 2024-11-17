Advocates blame lax law enforcement for high volume of road fatalities

Pedestrians use a raised crosswalk outside the Assumption College Primary Section in Bangkok in August. The raised crossing, connected to footpaths on both sides of the street, forces traffic to slow, reducing the chance of accidents. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Road accident prevention advocates have called for stiffer enforcement of road safety laws as traffic accidents still exact a gruesome toll, with 48 fatalities registered per day on average now, according to a forum.

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and its coalition advocated for improved road safety during an event at the Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre (BACC) on Saturday marking this year's World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Surachai Liengboonlertchai, chairman of parliament's road safety subcommittee, said the day gives people around the world the chance to pay respect to those who have lost their lives to traffic accidents.

In Thailand, Public Health Ministry figures show that last year 17,498 people perished in road accidents, or 48 deaths each day on average.

About 1,000 people are injured and become disabled as a result of such accidents in the country each year. The figures hammer home the urgent need to curb road accidents and educate motorists on traffic safety, safety advocates.

Ratchanee Supawatjariyakul, president of the Road Traffic Accident Victims Empowerment Network, proposed a set of measures to improve the situation.

Ms Ratchanee lost her daughter, Waraluck Supawatjariyakul, in a road accident. Dr Waraluck, who worked at the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, was struck by a policeman driving a Ducati motorcycle at a crossing on Phaya Thai Road in Ratchathewi district on Jan 21, 2022. The tragedy drew heavy publicity amid calls to crack down on motorists who ignore crossings.

The network called for the Land Traffic Act and the Vehicles Act to be amended to increase punishments against offenders and make law enforcement swifter to prevent repeat offences. The group also highlighted the need to streamline the issuing of driver's licences for different types of vehicles to include a more rigorous screening of applicants.

Ms Ratchanee added the speed limit in urban areas must be set at 50km per hour for all vehicles. Punishments must be intensified for drivers who fail to stop their vehicles at pedestrian crossings, and motorcycle drivers who ride on pavements, she said.

Also, punishments for drunk drivers must be stepped up so offenders are liable for both jail terms and a fine, she added.

Dr Withid Sariddeechaikool, deputy secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), told the forum Thailand has the ninth-highest rate of road accidents globally.

One of the causes is dozing off behind the wheel, from fatigue or medicine. The FDA warned drivers to avoid anti-allergy and anti-anxiety drugs.