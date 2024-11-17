Govt initiative uses fly larvae as novel solution to mounting prison waste

Inmates exercise on the grounds of the Correctional Institute for Drug Addicts in Bangkok in 2022. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Department of Corrections (DoC) has partnered with the Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE) to implement the "Green Prison" initiative, which involves the use of black soldier fly larvae to dispose of organic waste in jail.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by both agencies with the aim of extending the initiative to 143 correctional facilities across the country.

DCCE director-general Phirun Saiyasitpanich said management of solid waste is a contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, with food waste alone accounting for 35-40% of Thailand's community solid waste.

Policies on management of such waste focus on waste sorting and the reduction of waste at the source under the concept of the "3Rs" (reduce, reuse, recycle), Mr Phirun said, adding that traditional solid waste management methods like sanitary landfills and open-air burning release over 8.66 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually, contributing over 50% of waste-related emissions.

Under the venture between the DCCE and the DoC, black soldier fly larvae would be used to manage food waste in correctional facilities.

Training sessions have been conducted online for over 136 facilities, with pilots in seven prisons showing effective waste reduction and agricultural benefits as well, as black soldier fly larvae can be used as animal feed and converted into organic fertiliser.

DoC director-general Sahakarn Petchnarin said the system had 277,950 inmates as of last month. He said inmates regularly participate in community service activities, including waste reduction and tree planting, which contribute to environmental improvement.

Currently, 17 correctional facilities are using black soldier fly larvae for management of organic waste, and the MoU will help expand this practice to 143 locations nationwide.

In addition, both departments will work together to foster environmental conservation, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve agricultural productivity.