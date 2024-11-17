Ministry seeks to boost research standards

Listen to this article

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) wants the country to be among the top 10 in the world for scientific analysis and research by 2029.

Rungrueng Kitphati, director-general of the Department of Science Services (DSS), said the target was set by Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi in an effort to turn the country into a hub for high-tech industries.

The DSS has been ordered to carry out a review of the nation's research laboratories, Dr Rungrueng said.

The department has sent a representative to study the accreditation criteria that applies in the Russian Federation, as the standards that apply there are recognised by other international accreditation bodies, such as the Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation, International Accreditation Forum, and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation.

The results will be applied here in the hope of getting Thai research facilities recognised globally, he said.

DDS will work with international organisations to join in the evaluation of Thai laboratories.

"By 2029, Thailand could be among the top 10 countries in the world for scientific analysis and applied science, which would improve the lives of its citizens," he said.