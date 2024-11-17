DHSS screens plastic surgery ads

The Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) is screening online ads and promotions published by so-called beauty agencies and gurus about plastic surgery services.

The move is a part of DHSS efforts to better protect consumers from falling victim to false or exaggerated claims, said Dr Panuwat Panket, director-general of the agency.

As the plastic surgery and beauty business grows, more people have been setting up beauty agencies or promoting themselves as beauty gurus and recommending plastic surgery services, he said.

Consumers should never rush into believing an advert or advice about plastic surgery, even if it comes from a so-called medical professional, he said.

"Their assurance alone can't really guarantee the outcome and safety of plastic surgery, meaning consumers might end up disappointed or even suffering a more serious consequence if the surgery goes wrong," Dr Panuwat said.

Those who travel abroad to undergo surgery at the behest of a plastic surgery agency will not receive any protection under the law which regulates medical providers in the country, he said.

So if the surgery fails to bring the desired result or does not go according to plan, the consumer will find it difficult to seek compensation, he said.

The DHSS has been screening plastic surgery adverts on social media to see if they conform with the law, said Arkhom Praditsuwan, deputy director-general of the DHSS.

The DHSS has an operation centre which is working with a network of consumer protection partners.