Havoc as caged monkeys escape

LOP BURI: More than 200 monkeys escaped from their cage at the Lop Buri municipality’s Pho Khao Ton Monkey Nursery in Muang district and invaded Tha Hin police station.

The incident happened on Saturday evening when a cage which houses about 300 monkeys captured from the city of Lop Buri escaped and wandered onto the streets. They also climbed into people’s homes and the station, which is next to the monkey nursery.

Police found the cage could not withstand the force of monkeys rocking the structure. The animals broke through and escaped.

The municipality has now fixed the cage. About 40 monkeys on Sunday returned to the cage for food. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) sent officials to recapture the remaining monkeys.