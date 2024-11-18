Dept warns of dubious job offers on social media sites

The Department of Employment (DoE) warns job seekers that scammers are using social media to trick people into sending money for non-existent jobs in Australia.

Somchai Morakotsriwan, the DoE director-general, said yesterday scammers had advertised through their website and Facebook page promising a wage of 90,000–120,000 baht a month for a farming job overseas.

They promised to secure work permits that are three to five years long, he said.

Victims were also promised that their employers would cover related expenses, including visa fees, and arrange accommodation for them for their duration of work in Australia, he said.

The scammers demanded 100,000–200,000 baht in "operation fee" from the victims, he said.

Victims said they sent personal information to the scammers, including copies of their ID cards and passports and house registration, he said, noting the scammers claimed they would use the documents for visa applications and background checks. However, after receiving the money, the scammers could no longer be contacted and were never heard from again, he said.

He said the DoE has not signed any new memorandum of understanding on exports of labour to Australia. Job seekers should verify any information seen online with the Central Employment Registration and Jobseeker Protection Division via the website "doe.go.th/ipd" before going through any overseas employment procedures, he said.

The department found that 608 people had fallen prey to 452 overseas employment scammers in the past year with 44 million baht in damages, he said.