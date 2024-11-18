Govt speeds up rights boost

The Labour Ministry is speeding up its changes to the Labour Relations Act and the State Enterprise Labor Relations Act to ensure basic labour rights in the country meet international standards, says spokesman Phumipat Mueanchan.

Mr Phumipat said Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has ordered the expedition of revisions to the law to bring workers' rights on par with the International Labor Organization's (ILO) conventions.

These revisions aim to support workers' rights to collective bargaining on wages, as outlined in ILO Conventions No 87 (1948) and No 98 (1949).

If approved, the changes would strengthen labour rights in Thailand and address workers' fundamental demands.

Mr Phiphat also reiterated the government's plan to raise the minimum daily wage to 400 baht.

While acknowledging potential negative impacts the raise would have on businesses, he said the government would minimise any disruption to vulnerable groups like farmers. The ministry is studying a wage adjustment based on each province's economic conditions.

In addition, the minister stressed measures to support staff affected by layoffs, citing the recent closure of Funai (Thailand) Co Ltd in Nakhon Ratchasima, a firm whose employees have reportedly been offered unemployment compensation of 7,500 baht per month for six months from the Social Security Office (SSO).

The Labour Ministry is also preparing strategies to support workers affected by a shift in automotive industry demand towards electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Just Economy and Labor Institute (JELI) recently hosted a forum in collaboration with the House Committee on Labour, highlighting critical issues for platform and migrant workers.

More than 1 million platform workers, which include ride-hailing and food delivery service riders, lack legal recognition and remain outside labour law protections, the committree says.

SSO deputy secretary-general Surasit Srikaew said 52.3% of Thailand's workforce operates in the informal sector, often without pensions or social security benefits.

In addition, an MoU was signed between labour groups to promote labour rights goals, marking a collaborative milestone.