Grand parade for arrival of Lord Buddha’s tooth

Listen to this article

A procession takes relics of the Lord Buddha and his chief disciples — Sariputra and Moggallana — arriving from India to a ceremonial pavilion at Sanam Luang, Bangkok, in February this year. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The government will organise a grand parade for the arrival of Lord Buddha's tooth, on loan from China, in Bangkok on Dec 4.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said on Monday that there will be a parade comprising 24 processions and about 2,700 participants in total.

The parade will escort the sacred tooth from Wing 6 at Don Mueang to the Maha Jessada Bodin pavilion on Ratchadamnoen Avenue, and then to Sanam Luang ground near the Grand Palace.

According to the minister, there will be processions involving the Royal Household Bureau, the armed forces, the police, Thai and Chinese traditional performers, Buddha images, ethnic groups, religious representatives and marching bands.

The arrival of the Buddha tooth from the Lingguang temple in Beijing on Dec 4 is part of the celebration marking His Majesty the King’s sixth-cycle birthday on July 28, 2024, and the 50th anniversary of Sino-Thai deiplomatic relations next year, Ms Sudawan said.

The sacred tooth will be enshrined at Sanam Luang, where devotees will be abe to pay homage until Feb 14 next year.

During the period there will be special activities at Sanam Luang, including a New Year transition prayer, New Year alms giving and ceremonies for the Lunar New Year and Makha Bucha Day.

“The Buddhist and cultural ties will further strengthen the long-standing relations between Thailand and China,” Ms Sudawan said.