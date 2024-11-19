Ethereum co-founder visits Moo Deng

Vitalik Buterin poses with a model of Moo Deng. (Photos by Khao Kheow Open Zoo)

Ethereum blockchain co-founder Vitalik Buterin has visited the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri to see star attraction Moo Deng, the baby pigmy hippo, and the other animals.

The zoo management posted photos on its Facebook page on Tuesday of Mr Buterin posing with a model of Moo Deng at the zoo and seeing other animals there.

The 30-year-old Russian was seen in a Moo Deng-patterned shirt.

Local media earlier published pictures of Mr Buterin, the co-founder of the leading programmable blockchain, seeing Moo Deng and presenting a bag of food to its keeper at the zoo.

Mr Buterin was a speaker at an Ethereum expo, Devcon SEA 2024, set in Bangkok from Nov 12-15. There were also pictures on media showing him travelling on an electric train with other commuters in Bangkok.