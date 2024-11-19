Trio busted for fake powdered milk

NAKHON PATHOM - A Chinese national and two Thais have been arrested for distributing counterfeit powdered milk.

Police confiscated 5,375 cans of fake Ensure Gold powdered milk and related equipment during raids on Tuesday at two locations in Nakhon Chaisi district, said Pol Maj Gen Withaya Sriprasertparp, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division.

Investigators found that a shop with a Chinese name was selling 850-gramme tins of Ensure Gold milk powder on online platforms for just 690 baht. The genuine product costs more than 1,000 baht.

The Chinese national was identified only by his surname Chen. The Thai suspects were identified only as Manop and Wiriya.

Investigators said Ms Wiriya confessed that another Chinese man named Wang had hired her to pack the products and send them to customers via a private shipping company, earning 16,000 baht per month.

She said she had been filling 100 to 200 orders per day for the past 15 days.

The three were charged with selling counterfeit food and handling goods with improper labelling.