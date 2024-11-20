Suriya insists SRT owns land

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said a disputed 5,083-rai plot of land in Buri Ram's Khao Kradong belongs to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), adding the ministry will resolve issues related to the 900 people currently living on the land within 30 days.

Mr Suriya, also a deputy prime minister, said on Tuesday the SRT is complying with the Supreme Court's ruling in its favour.

As such, when the Department of Lands' director-general gave a different opinion from the DoL's land committee, the SRT sent a letter of objection, he said, adding the body has yet to receive any response.

"The court ruled that the land definitely belongs to the railway authority. The SRT's 20-page objection letter provides clear explanations as to why," said Mr Suriya.

He said the SRT has called for a meeting of legal experts to thoroughly examine the matter regarding the 900 people now living on the land.

The process is expected to conclude within a month, he said, adding this is a separate issue from the lawsuits against trespassers.

Possible solutions for these residents, as suggested by the Council of State, include renting land from the SRT.

However, Mr Suriya emphasised the need to follow the law.

When asked whether the land in question covered the area where a football field and racing circuit are currently located, he said he had not yet reviewed the details.

He said he was confident the matter was being handled transparently.

He added that failing to act could result in legal accusations of neglect of duty against both himself and the SRT.

Meanwhile, Thitikan Thitipruethikul, the People's Party (PP) MP for Phuket and a spokesman for the House committee on land, natural resources, and environment, commented on the committee's upcoming meeting to review issues related to land rights in the Khao Kradong area.

The committee is scheduled to meet on Nov 27 to discuss which areas require investigation, he said.

Last week, a request to examine the facts regarding the land on Khao Kradong was submitted to the committee via its secretary Laofang Bundidterdsakul, a PP list-MP.

The chairman of the committee can include the matter on the agenda. Regarding the invitation of individuals or agencies to provide explanations, further discussions are needed first.