Thailand, China set for 'Golden Jubilee'

Listen to this article

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, right, shakes hands with China's ambassador to Thailand, Han Zhiqiang, at the unveiling of a logo marking the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations at the Iconsiam shopping complex. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Thailand and China have launched a logo for the golden jubilee marking 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations next year.

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said Thailand and China formally established diplomatic ties on July 1, 1975, by signing the Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations in Beijing.

Both countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of relations next year and will use the logo for the occasion, he said, adding that the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Thailand and China jointly designed the logo.

It depicts a dragon, representing China and a Naga, a mythical serpent-like creature, representing Thailand.

It borrows colours from both national flags -- red from the Chinese flag and blue from the Thai flag.

The dragon and naga are facing each other and looking at the same golden orb, implying that they are aiming for the same goal: "A Thailand-China Community with a Shared Future for Enhanced Stability, Prosperity and Sustainability".

Mr Maris said Thailand and China have been walking side by side through ups and downs for 50 years and have been developing close ties in every dimension.

He furthered that this first half-century milestone celebration would be a good opportunity for both countries to come together and look through how to develop further relations in the second half of the century, especially on how to cope with future challenges under the same goals that mutually benefit people of both countries.

Furthermore, he pointed out that there would be many activities held throughout the years to commemorate this occasion and bond the people of the two countries.

He added that the 50th-anniversary celebration would be kicked off by bringing a Buddha's tooth relic enshrined in Lingguang temple in Beijing to Thailand for people to pay respect to at Sanam Luang from Dec 4 to Feb 14 next year.

"I have talked with Ambassador Han Zhiqiang on our PM's talk with President Xi Jinping.

He said President Xi had conveyed the message that Thailand and China have a special relationship that extends to every level. Next year will be a golden year for both countries," he added.

Han Zhiqiang, the Chinese ambassador, said that next year would mark a crucial historic step for both countries, and it will be another new starting point for bilateral relations.