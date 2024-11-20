Govt opens school bus safety management centre

Ayutthaya: The Education Ministry is promoting a school bus safety management centre in Ayutthaya as a model for other schools nationwide to improve transport safety for students.

Deputy Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul opened the school bus safety management centre at Ayutthaya Witthayalai School in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district on Tuesday.

The centre, a collaboration between the Education Ministry, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), the Thailand Consumer Council (TCC), and the Ayutthaya Consumer Protection Centre, aims to raise awareness about school bus safety and develop a well-supported and secure transportation network for students, he said.

Mr Surasak cited data from a road safety surveillance centre, saying that an average of 30 school bus accidents were reported in the country in 2022 and 2023.

From January to March this year, there were 15 accidents with one fatality and 153 people injured, he said.

He also pointed to the Oct 1 bus fire tragedy on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, near the Zeer Rangsit shopping centre in Pathum Thani, that claimed the lives of 20 students and three teachers.

Mr Surasak said these accidents were, according to reports, attributed to the negligence of the operators or drivers, the unsafe condition of the vehicles, and a lack of effective systematic management.

That reflects structural problems and a lack of urgent measures, he said, adding that the severity of the accidents affected people's quality of life and fundamental rights. Urgent mitigation and policies that promote road safety for students are necessary, he said.

ThaiHealth's vice chairman Srisuwan Kuankajorn said that many vehicles are transporting students nationwide without being legally licensed as school buses.

"Those vehicles are among the risk factors that can endanger students. Some may be operated by unlicensed drivers, have unauthorised modifications, or lack proper insurance coverage," said Mr Srisuwan.

According to Kongsak Chuenkrailas, assistant secretary of the TCC sub-committee on transportation and vehicles, the centre's framework includes developing a database system on passengers, vehicles, drivers and routes; a surveillance system that allows participation from the public in reporting problems; a network of qualified drivers for safer standards; a safe parking space at the schools; a passenger management plan; and a management mechanism by teachers, students, school committee members, and parents.

He added that the Ayutthaya centre is expected to be a prototype for more centres in 20 other locations throughout the country.