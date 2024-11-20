Chiang Mai golden tigresses attract visitors

Striking colour caused by genetic mutation believed to be found in only 100 tigers worldwide

Three-year-old sisters Eva (left) and Luna are getting more attention at the Chiang Mai Night Safari. (Photo: Chiang Mai Night Safari Facebook page)

Chiang Mai Night Safari has introduced the three-year-old golden tiger Eva, who has quickly become a favourite on social media alongside her sister Luna.

Luna was first introduced three weeks ago in photos posted on the zoo’s Facebook page, followed by Eva on Tuesday.

The two cubs were born on Feb 12, 2021, and are now attracting visitors with their striking and distinctive appearance.

They both are golden, also known as strawberry tigers. Like white tigers, they are the result of a recessive trait that appears as a mutation in colour-creating genes.

In the wild, less than one in 10,000 tiger cubs are born with the white fur trait, and the golden trait is even rarer — no more than 100 are believed to exist in the world.

The discovery of a golden tiger in Assam state in India earlier this year raised concerns among conservationists that its appearance could be a symptom of inbreeding in isolated tiger populations, according to a CNN report.

The photos of Eva and Luna have been liked and shared widely online, with many netizens expressing a wish to visit them, saying they are so beautiful.

“You look like a kitten,” wrote one person. “Your face is so sweet,” wrote another.

People can visit the animals in the Tiger World zone at Chiang Mai Night Safari. The zoo is open seven days a week from 11am until 10pm.