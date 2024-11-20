Old national stadium eyed as concert venue

Tourism and sports ministry to propose new leasing arrangement to Chulalongkorn University

Supachalasai National Stadium, which opened in 1938, has a seating capacity of 19,600 for sports events and at least 30,000 for concerts. (Photo: Rangan Datta Wiki via Wikimedia Commons)

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports plans to turn the Supachalasai National Stadium on Rama I Road into a new concert venue.

The contract of the Department of Physical Education to use the 86-year-old national stadium is about to end. It will return the facility to the land owner Chulalongkorn University, minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Wednesday.

Mr Sorawong said he would negotiate with the university to allow the private sector to lease the indoor stadium to stage concerts.

“The discussion process has begun so Thailand will have a venue to support concerts or major games,” he said.

The land where the stadium is located used to be occupied by Pathumwan Palace. Work on the stadium began in 1937 and the first sporting event was staged there in 1938, though the facility was not fully completed until 1941.

The stadium features an eight-lane running track and has a seating capacity of 19,615 for sporting events.

In the past, Supachalasai Stadium has hosted national sporting competitions and concerts, including Michael Jackson’s Dangerous World Tour Concert in 1993 and the Blackpink World Tour show in 2023.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports also has a development plan for the 26-year-old Rajamangala National Stadium on Ramkhamhaeng Road in Bang Kapi district of the capital.

The facility, with a capacity exceeding 50,000, is overseen by the Sports Authority of Thailand, said Mr Sorawong.

“We are discussing whether to continue to take care of it or whether to make it a concession or a joint investment project between the government and the private sector,” he said.

The structure is in a state of disrepair and needs funding for renovation work.

However, it might not be worth repairing. If the private sector is allowed to operate the stadium, there are many parties interested in renovating the facility, he said