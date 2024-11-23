Council approves big BMA debt fufilment budget

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt speaks to reporters after a meeting held on Friday by the Bangkok Metropolitan Council. (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Council has approved the request by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration request for a 14.54-billion-baht budget for paying the debt owed to Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), the operator of the BTS Skytrain.

During a council meeting on Friday, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt introduced a draft ordinance for an additional budget allocation of 14.54 billion baht for the 2025 fiscal year.

The funds, drawn from the BMA's unallocated reserves, aim to settle outstanding debts for the operation and maintenance of the BTS Green Line, according to a ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court, which was issued in July.

As of Nov 1, the BMA's financial reserves for the 2025 fiscal year amounted to 81.43 billion baht, with unencumbered funds totalling 38.3 billion baht.

While this allocation will address a portion of the city's financial obligations, councillor Napapol Jirakul, representing Bangkok Noi district, pointed out that the BMA's total liabilities are around 40 billion baht, incurring daily interest costs of 7 million baht.

He emphasised that immediate repayment could save more than 100 million baht in interest, which could be redirected to other development projects.

The council approved Mr Chadchart's proposal with a majority vote of 37 members and formed a 24-member ad hoc committee to review the ordinance. The committee has 45 days to deliberate and a 10-day amendment period to finalise the draft.

The governor said that the Supreme Administrative Court had already included findings from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) in its deliberations, negating the need for further appeals.

However, requests for information on the findings from the NACC were denied.