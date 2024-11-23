Officials ready for provincial elections

Listen to this article

Election Commission secretary-general Sawang Boonmee visits a polling unit in Ban Phue district of Udon Thani on Saturday. (Photo: Udon Thani Provincial Administration Organisation)

The Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chairman elections in Udon Thani, Phetchaburi and Nakhon Si Thammarat are expected to proceed without any incidents, says the Election Commission (EC).

Speaking during a visit to Udon Thani to observe the handover of ballot papers and equipment at a polling unit in Muang district, EC secretary-general Sawang Boonmee said authorities are prepared to handle the elections.

The poll in the northeastern province is essentially a two-horse race between the governing Pheu Thai Party and the main opposition People’s Party. More than 1.2 million people are eligible to vote in Udon Thani.

Mr Sawang said just two complaints have been lodged so far and the cases are being investigated.

In the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, local officials said heavy rain over the last several days was unlikely to obstruct Sunday’s election.

Preparations have been made in case of flooding, and voters in many areas are expected to cast their votes in the morning as high tides in the afternoon can cause flooding.

After a 10-minute power outage in some parts of the province’s Muang district on Saturday morning, the provincial governor instructed state agencies to prevent any incidents that could disrupt the poll.

Meanwhile in Surin, where the local PAO chairman election took place on Saturday, governor Chamnan Chuenta took officials to observe voting at a polling station in Muang district.

Authorities said they expected 60% of voters to come out, higher than the 55% turnout in previous polls. More than 1 million people are eligible to vote in Surin.

PAO polls were called in many provinces this year following the premature resignation of their chairmen before their terms end on Dec 19.

The process was organised by local authorities, with the EC responsible only for setting the date and providing support and assistance. A nationwide election for PAO chairs and members is scheduled for Feb 1, with candidate application forms to be accepted from Dec 23–27.