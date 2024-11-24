Mass motorbike trip a 'headache' for Phetchabun police

Highway police stop a group of motorcyclists in Thailand's Phetchabun province on Saturday. (Highway police photo)

PHETCHABUN: Local highway police have intercepted 400 street motorcycle riders and fined 72 of them for violating traffic laws as thousands of teen motorcyclists make a winter excursion to this lower northern province this weekend.

A two-day event called “Trip Nam Mai Arb” (No Shower Trip) was launched online recently, inviting motorcyclists to ride to and enjoy wintertime at Phu Thap Boek, a popular hillside tourism attraction, in Lom Kao district and Khao Kho National Park in Lom Kao district on Nov 23-24.

The event was estimated to attract around 6,000 young riders.

Pol Lt Col Warabordin Lertsupasinsathit, an inspector at Highway Police Station 5 of Sub-Division 1, said the Phetchabun’s highway police set up three checkpoints in Sri Thep, Bueng Sam Phan and Lom Kao districts on Saturday. They were acting on an order of Pol Maj Gen Kongkrit Lertsitthikun, commander of the Highway Police Division, to ensure the riders strictly follow traffic and road safety laws and do not cause a public nuisance.

On Saturday alone police stopped 400 motorcycles and 30 transporter trucks carrying motorcycles for checks. They fined 72 motorcyclists for breaking traffic laws – 38 people for not displaying licence plates, 16 for not having driving licences, 17 for not wearing helmets, and one for not displaying an annual vehicle tax sticker.

Police also seized a motorbike for further examination and confiscated illicit drugs from a rider, Pol Lt Col Warabordin said.

Banners were put up by the roadside in the three districts to warn the teen riders of arrest or seizure of their motorbikes if they were found to break laws.

The “Nam Mai Arb” is known for being a teen motorcycle gang who makes trips to places across the country. Most members are teenagers and young adults. Their gatherings have frequently caused headaches for traffic and highway police.

Local media reported that a rider in the gang hit and injured a monk in Lop Buri province on Saturday while travelling to Phetchabun. The rider fled the scene.

On arrival at Phu Thap Boek, a photo of a male participant sitting with a high-low dice game board in front of him was shared on the internet. Lom Kao investigators found and identified the man as Prawit 33. He told police the picture was merely for content and no one was gambling. Police gave him a verbal warning and Mr Prawit promised not to repeat the prank.

Meanwhile, Matichon Online reported that Phetchabun governor Saranyu Meethongkham said the visit by the “Nam Mai Arb” group to his province was a positive thing and helped stimulate the local economy.

However, he admitted that they might have caused a nuisance to residents along the routes they had passed and called on them to comply with the traffic rules and other regulations as they had promised him.

A motorcyclist member of the “Nam Mai Arb” trip is arrested after police found illicit drugs in his beltbag. (Photo: The Phetchabun’s Highway Police Division)