Tours and boat trips restricted for safety of visitors to Koh Samui

Listen to this article

Rescue workers' vehicles are parked at the reservoir of the Rajjaprabha Dam in Ban Ta Khun district of Surat Thani after a tourist boat capsized there on Saturday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: High waves and heavy rains prompted officials and operators on Thailand's Koh Samui to restrict tours, boat trips and visits to local waterfalls for the safety of visitors.

Lomprayah High Speed Catamaran Co on Koh Samui informed tourists on Sunday that it had moved its services from a pier at Wat Na Phra Lan to the Saphan Klang pier in tambon Ang Thong and the Bangrak pier in tambon Bo Phut on Sunday and Monday to avoid strong waves.

Ferry services between Don Sak and Koh Samui and between Don Sak and Koh Phangan remained unchanged.

The management of the Muko Ang Thong Marine National Park suspended visits to the Muko Ang Thong islands for public safety.

The Koh Samui district office stopped tour guides from bringing tourists to Hin Lad, Na Muang and Wang Sao Thong waterfalls on Koh Samui because their water flows were dangerously strong for the time being.

In another development, the search for a missing French tourist continued in the reservoir of the Rajjaprabha Dam in Ban Ta Khun district on Sunday.

The 77-year-old visitor, Rene Mary Coree, went missing when his boat sank in the reservoir in strong winds as it was taking 10 French tourists to a rafthouse in the reservoir on Saturday. A witness said his leg was stuck under a bench on the long-tailed boat when it capsized.

Three French tourists were injured in the incident. They were sent to Suratthani Hospital. Six others travelled to Phuket.