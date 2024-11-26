PM urges action to protect women, kids from abuse

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra (photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Monday urged the public to support government efforts to end violence against children and women.

She was referring to the government's anti-violence campaign efforts, which are part of this year's National Violence Elimination Against Children and Women Month.

The government designated November as the month of National Violence Elimination Against Children and Women in 1999, aligning with the United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Nov 25.

Ms Paetongtarn said the government has for this year planned an anti-violence awareness campaign under the theme "Act Now to End Violence against Women and Girls".

The campaign aims to prioritise the end of domestic violence, promote empathy and raise public knowledge of relevant legal protections.

According to Ms Paetongtarn, families are the most important unit of society, and they are a protective shield and foundation of one's strength and security.

However, she said domestic violence, both physical and mental, has become more of an issue.

Ms Paetongtarn said a lack of social intervention is a factor that allows domestic violence to continue. She said the matter should not be regarded as a personal issue but a societal problem.

She encouraged people encountering domestic violence to call the police or the Social Assistance Centre 1300 Hotline.

The National Human Rights Commission of Thailand (NHRC) issued a statement on Monday marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

It called on the government to follow protocols listed in the Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, especially to include domestic violence as a national agenda.

The government was urged to amend related laws to provide more protection to victims of violent crimes and address issues of social identity complexity that might lead women, such as those with disability and ethnicity, to be at more risk of falling victim. NHRC also called for the protection of female activists who are at risk of being harassed.

According to the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), at least 30,000 women each year file a petition stating their rights have been violated or that they were physically assaulted or emotionally abused.