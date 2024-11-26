B2m fake cosmetics seized in Thai province of Khon Kaen

Police raid an illegal cosmetics factory in Chum Phae district of Thailand's Khon Kaen province on Monday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

The Consumer Protection Police Division (CCPD) seized over 40,000 items, worth about 2 million baht, in a raid at an illegal cosmetics factory in Khon Kaen on Monday.

Police investigators had traced the operation to a house in Chum Phae district, where illegal products were produced and sold to many shops in the northeastern province.

During the raid, police found several workers and a 23-year-old woman, identified only as Ms Janya, who admitted to being responsible for the place.

Many machines for labelling and packaging were discovered inside the house. Thirty-eight product lines, totalling at least 40,000 items worth over 2 million baht, were seized, Division commander Pol Maj Gen Withaya Sriprasertparp said in a brief on Tuesday.

Ms Janya was initially charged with producing and selling unsafe, unauthorised, and fake cosmetic products.

People are warned to consider carefully before buying health and beauty products, especially via online channels, as they could be dangerous for the consumers, said Pol Maj Gen Wittaya.