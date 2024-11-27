Senate to hear testimonies on 'social media fraud'

Listen to this article

Dr Boon Vanasin of Thonburi Healthcare Group launches a large-scaled housing project for seniors on 140 rai in Rangsit, Pathum Thani, in 2017.

Relevant agencies have been invited to testify at a Senate meeting next week on alleged fraud and money laundering involving Thonburi Healthcare Group founder Boon Vanasin, who is believed to be hiding out in China.

Senator Premsak Piayura, deputy chairman of the Senate committee on information and communication technologies, said on Tuesday the committee has scheduled a session for Dec 2 to investigate cases involving fraudulent schemes on social media that lure people into making investments.

In this case, Dr Boon, along with his alleged accomplices, faces charges of fraud and money laundering. The losses they have caused are estimated to be around 7.5 billion baht.

Among those invited to testify are Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong and representatives from the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD), the Royal Thai Police (RTP), the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

These agencies will be asked to report on the enforcement of relevant laws and which parties are liable for damages. Many people are believed to have been deceived into investing in fraudulent schemes, and there are rumours that stockbrokers may also bear some responsibility.

"The committee is tasked with examining how various agencies apply legal measures," Sen Premsak said.

"Why do such [fraud] issues keep occurring? Look at the cases involving Stark Corporation and The iCon Group," he added, referring to the high-profile cases of alleged public fraud.

He urged Dr Boon to surrender and defend himself in court.

Meanwhile, Tankhun Jitt-itsara, chairman of Santi Pracha Dhamma Club, said he has reason to believe Dr Boon is in China and is preparing to flee to one of several European countries where he has extensive connections.

He said he hoped Chinese authorities and Thai police would coordinate with Interpol to arrest him.

He also noted that the number of victims appears to be increasing daily, and that most are elderly and prominent figures.

Some cases involve damages amounting to billions of baht. Moreover, some of the victims have fallen ill as they struggle to cope with the stress.

"After Dec 12, many more cases are expected to be filed with the authorities," Sen Premsak said.