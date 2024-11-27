Govt launches fish 'clean-up'

Blackchin tilapia

Thailand has launched an integrated effort to tackle the invasion of blackchin tilapia, targeting the removal of three million kilogrammes of the invasive species from the ecosystem under an urgent "Big Cleaning" campaign.

Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak said on Tuesday that the Department of Fisheries has signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with several agencies, including the Rubber Authority of Thailand, the Department of Land Development, the Department of Agricultural Extension, the Cooperative Promotion Department and the Department of Agriculture to carry out the task.

The campaign involves removing blackchin tilapia from natural water bodies and aquaculture farms using environmentally appropriate methods.

The captured fish will be utilised according to all applicable laws and regulations, and information will be shared with stakeholders to enhance the effectiveness of eradication efforts, he said.

"The government has allocated a budget of 60 million baht from the Farmer Aid Fund to support the programme," Mr Anukool said.

Measures include biological control, such as releasing predatory species, and innovative approaches, like inducing sterility in the invasive fish by modifying their 4n chromosomes.

Apart from eradication, the initiative aims to rehabilitate ecosystems by restoring habitats and releasing native aquatic species to promote biodiversity.

"The government believes these efforts will help alleviate the ecological crisis caused by the invasive fish and ensure the long-term health of our water ecosystems," he said.

"This guideline and collaboration between all parties will mitigate the blackchin tilapia crisis and prompt continuous efforts to achieve the set objectives of restoring the richness and sustainability of Thailand's natural aquatic ecosystems," Mr Anukool said.