Rules issued for migrant workers

Two ministerial regulations are being issued to prevent labour trafficking and extend legal protection for dependents of migrant workers, according to the Interior Ministry.

The regulations, due to be signed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and subsequently published in the Royal Gazette, cover migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Traisuree Traisaranakul, Interior Ministry spokeswoman, said the regulations would prevent migrant workers from ending up as victims of trafficking rackets and maintain a sufficient migrant labour workforce to keep up with domestic labour demand.

Under one regulation, dependents of migrant workers, who are their children, are eligible to apply for work permits if they turn 18 on or after the day the regulation is published in the Royal Gazette.