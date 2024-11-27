Kanchanaburi seeks reopening of border pass

Provincial officials say area on both sides of Ban Phu Nam Ron is safe

The Ban Phu Nam Ron border checkpoint in Muang district of Kanchanaburi. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

Officials in Kanchanaburi province hope the Ban Phu Nam Ron border pass can be reopened by the New Year to boost cross-border trade, employment and investment between Thailand and Myanmar.

They emphasise that the area around the border crossing is currently safe, with no reported conflicts on the Myanmar side. Immigration and customs facilities in Kanchanaburi are well-prepared for operations, paving the way for smooth management, said Bandit Promthong, chief of the Kanchanaburi provincial office.

Provincial officials made the request to reopen the crossing at a recent meeting with representatives from various agencies, including immigration, customs and military officials.

A formal proposal has been submitted to the Interior Ministry, which forwarded it to the National Security Council (NSC) for review and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for negotiations with Myanmar, Mr Bandit said.

The NSC is still considering the request, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will have to work with Myanmar authorities to ensure their readiness and safety near the border, he said.

Located in tambon Ban Kao in Muang district and linked to the Ban Tiki checkpoint in Myanmar, the Ban Phu Nam Ron border pass is deemed a strategic area of the western province as it is home to a key economic zone with significant investment potential.

“The opening of the border crossing would significantly boost cross-border trade, tourism and employment in the economic zone. It is also expected to attract investments worth billions of baht,” he said.

Illegal gold mine

In a related development, Thong Pha Phum National Park authorities in Kanchanaburi have intensified border patrols following illegal gold mining operations in protected areas.

A joint operation carried out from Nov 23-24 uncovered a 14-rai site that had been illegally excavated for gold. Three suspects were arrested, including two Karen individuals and one Thai national from Kanchanaburi, while others fled across the Myanmar border.

Pictures found in one of the arrested suspects’ mobile phones showed mining being carried out by around 20 individuals, including a man who dressed like a soldier who was holding a rifle while guarding the workers.

The suspects face six charges under forestry and national park laws, including unauthorised land use and environmental damage.

Park officials have heightened surveillance along border zones, working with police and military units to prevent further illegal activities.