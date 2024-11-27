Three flyovers to be axed for Orange Line

Listen to this article

The Ratchathewi intersection is expected to be even more congested than usual once work starts to remove the flyover on Jan 15 to pave the way for the Orange Line construction. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has unveiled plans to dismantle three key flyovers in Bangkok to enable construction of the Orange Line electric railway, along with measures to minimise the impact on traffic.

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote has instructed the MRTA to ensure the project progresses on schedule, said Vithaya Punmongkol, the acting governor of the agency.

The MRTA intends to prioritise safety, mitigate traffic disruptions and provide the public with updates, he said on Wednesday.

Initial traffic diversions for the removal of utilities and infrastructure began on Nov 15 at five Orange Line stations: Bang Khun Non, Siriraj, Democracy Monument, Yommarat and Pratunam.

Additional detours at other sites will take effect by the end of this month.

Mr Vithaya also outlined a schedule for the demolition of the three flyovers and the accompanying traffic diversions.

The flyover on Charan Sanitwong Road will be closed and dismantled on Jan 6. Traffic will be redirected to single-lane routes on nearby roads, including Liap Thang Rotfai Taling Chan Road and Sutthawat Road. Reconstruction of the flyover is expected to begin in December 2026 and be completed by June 2028.

The Ratchathewi intersection flyover is set to close on Jan 15, with two lanes on each side of Phetchaburi Road remaining open during construction. Reconstruction work is expected to begin in December 2026 and finish by April 2028.

The Pratunam intersection flyover will undergo partial demolition from March 2026 and reopen by November 2026. Four lanes on Phetchaburi Road will remain accessible to road users.

Mr Vithaya said the MRTA has asked the contractors, Ch. Karnchang Plc, and Bangkok Expressway and Metro PLC (BEM) to help with redirecting redirect traffic as necessary.

The Orange Line project will also involve the rerouting of utilities and excavations for underground tunnel construction.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has expressed concern about severe traffic snarls as the flyovers are in some of the capital’s busiest areas.

It has been coordinating with district offices to ease traffic management and ensure road sections will be available for use during the day, with the construction work to take place mainly at night.