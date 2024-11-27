Buri Ram land dispute ‘affects hundreds’

Listen to this article

A view of Khao Kradong in Muang district of Buri Ram from the highest point in Khao Kradong Forest Park. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

More than 900 long-time local residents stand to be affected by a court ruling in the Khao Kradong land controversy in Buri Ram, according to Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri.

Mr Songsak, who oversees the Department of Lands (DoL), made the comment on Wednesday at a meeting held by Poonsak Chanchampee, a People’s Party MP and chairman of House committee on land, natural resources and the environment. The participants discussed possible ways to resolve what has become a complicated legal issue.

The dispute centres on land plots covering 5,083 rai in the Khao Kradong area of Muang district in the northeastern province. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is seeking to reclaim the land, accusing the DoL of malfeasance for issuing land title deeds to occupants starting more than 15 years ago.

The case has been in the headlines because of its political sensitivity. The Department of Lands is part of the Interior Ministry, overseen by the Bhumjaithai Party. The Bhumjaithai party in turn is closely linked to the powerful Chidchob political family in Buri Ram.

During a 2022 censure debate targeting former transport minister Saksayam Chidchob, it was revealed that members of the Chidchob family held title to about 180 rai of land in Khao Kradong.

Chang Arena, the home ground of Buriram United football club, and Chang International Circuit, where International MotoGP and other events are staged, are among the major developments located on the land. Football and racing are two passions of Newin Chidchob, who insists he is no longer involved in politics.

Several hundred rai in Khao Kradong have also been allocated to government agencies such as the Department of Highways and used for infrastructure, including roads and hospitals, with permission from the SRT.

The SRT filed a case with the Administrative Court in September 2021 demanding the department revoke 900 title deeds and remove all occupants from its property, after the Supreme Court ruled earlier that the land belonged to the SRT.

Mr Songsak said the issue affects more than one individual and involves government agencies, including the SRT and the public. He expressed sympathy for the 900 residents who have lawfully occupied the land. Many were concerned when the court ruled in favour of the SRT.

Despite the court’s final ruling, the judgement applies only to the parties involved in the case.

Mr Poonsak, the House committee chairman, said relevant agencies, including the SRT, Ministry of Transport, the Department of Lands and the Interior Ministry, were invited to provide information and clarify the issue.

The department’s land committee, formed under Section 61 of the Land Code to investigate the issuing of deeds in the disputed plots, decided against revoking them. The SRT is appealing its decision.