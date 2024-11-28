Rama 2 roadworks delayed 5 months

Listen to this article

Elevated road construction on Rama II Road.

The deadline for the Rama II elevated road construction work in Samut Sakhon has been postponed from June to November of next year, according to the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat).

The permanent secretary for transport, Chayatan Phromsorn, said the delay in building the elevated Motorway 82 (M82) was caused by technical difficulties in building ascending parts in the Bang Khunthian area.

The 4km section of elevated road, which connects the Bang Khunthian, Ekkachai and Ban Phaeo areas, is expected to serve mainly as a diversion route in case of breakdowns or accidents on Rama II Road.

Meanwhile, the Rama IX frontage bridge, part of the other section of elevated road connecting the Rama III motorway, Dao Khanong and the Western Beltway, is set to be ready by this New Year.

Mr Chayatan said the frontage bridge is a cable-stayed bridge crossing the Chao Phraya River and it is expected to help with the congestion on Rama IX Bridge. It is set to open as soon as the ascending roads in the Suksawat area are finished.