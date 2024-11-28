Call to register trucks before ban

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is calling on operators of six-wheeled trucks and over to register their vehicles before City Hall implements its Low Emission Zone air pollution control programme next year.

Under the programme, medium- and large-sized trucks will be prohibited from entering nine districts in central Bangkok during a certain period of the day so as to better control hazardous PM2.5 dust pollution, DLT director-general Jirut Wisanjit said on Wednesday.

Only trucks which have registered with the programme, change their engine oil and air filter regularly, as well as electric trucks and NGV-powered ones will be allowed to enter the Bangkok districts where traffic is usually heavy and PM2.5 dust levels high.