Severe flooding continues in South, train services disrupted

A man looks at the flooded Road 43 in Nong Chik district, Pattani, on Thursday. The road serves as a main link between Songkhla and other southernmost provinces. (Photo: Pattani Public Relations Office's Facebook)

Heavy rain continues to pound all southern provinces along the Gulf of Thailand until Saturday, as many train services have been suspended due to flooded tracks between Pattani and Yala.

The weather office monitoring the situation along the Gulf of Thailand in the southern region released another warning on Thursday concerning downpours in eight provinces until Sunday, which could exacerbate flooding after these areas have been lashed by rain for about a week.

The provinces at risk are:

Chumphon

Surat Thani

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Phatthalung

Songkhla

Pattani

Yala

Narathiwat

The weathermen urged small boat operators to keep their vessels ashore due to big waves and a stormy sea. People living near mountains have been warned to remain extremely cautious about possible runoff.

The eight provinces have been ravaged by flooding due to torrential rain. Yala is among the provinces hit hardest, especially Muang district, which experienced the heaviest rainfall in the province on Wednesday. The Public Relations Office in Yala reported that it was the worst flooding in the province in three decades.

On Thursday, Yala authorities advised people living along the Pattani River in Muang district to move all belongings to higher ground. Heavy rain also blanketed all districts in Narathiwat. Yarang district in neighbouring Pattani has been declared a disaster zone as it is receiving a large volume of rainfall.

The Pattani Public Relations Office reported that rain continued Thursday, causing water to overflow the Pattani and Sai Buri rivers.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain in the eastern part of the South is driven by a strong northeast monsoon and a low-pressure system.

Train services disrupted

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced that all trains to Yala and Sungai Kolok stations are stopped at Hat Yai in Songkhla on Thursday, except for local trains No. 463 and 464, which runs between Phatthalung and Sungai Kolok, stopping at Thepa station in Songkhla.

The service disruption was due to flooding on the tracks between Mai Kaen station in Pattani and Raman in Yala.

The SRT advised travellers to monitor information as service updates will be provided regularly.

Southern trains to Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang and Phatthalung are not affected by the extreme weather.